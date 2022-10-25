Trick-Or-Treating Safety And Inclusion Tips For Halloween

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Halloween is creeping up fast. For parents planning to take their little ghosts and goblins trick-or-treating, local doctors want you to be prepared so you can maximize fun and minimize dangers on the holiday.

Officials say Halloween can be one of the most dangerous days of the year for pedestrians.

To protect your kids, experts say make sure they only cross the street at crosswalks. They also say it’s important to remind them to look both ways before crossing the street while going door-to-door to get candy.

Not only is it important to make sure your kids look for cars, but it’s equally as important to make sure drivers can see your kids. Experts recommend lining costumes with reflective tape or adding lights to make sure they can be seen in the dark.

As for those staying home to hand out candy, keep kids with food allergies in mind. Doctors say it’s a good idea to keep non-food treats on hand for trick-or-treaters who may be limited in what they can safely eat.

“One of the ways you can make that clear to those who are coming to visit is by placing a teal pumpkin on your porch or outside your home,” said Atrium Health pediatrician Dr. Steven Renfrow. ” That can be a universal sign that you have something that is appropriate for those who have food allergies.”

Dr. Renfrow also says parents passing out candy should remember to be inclusive. Some trick-or-treaters may have special needs, and may not interact with you the way you would expect. He also says you shouldn’t expect every kid to say “trick or treat,” because some children may be non-verbal.