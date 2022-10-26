Governor Cooper Pushes Digital Equity In Visit To Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper visited Charlotte Wednesday in his push to bring high-speed internet access to all communities across the state. The Governor met with leaders at Microsoft to highlight its project to help bridge the gap.

The Governor says more than 1-Million people across the state do not have access to the internet. Some rural communities simply don’t have access to a connection. There is also affordability. Some people can’t afford to pay monthly internet bills.

The Governor says there is hope on the horizon. North Carolina now has access to funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill to help pay for connectivity so that all communities are connected in the next few years.

The Governor stressed the importance of high-speed internet access in schools, for telemedicine and for small businesses who want to compete in the global market.

Individual assistance is also available through the Affordable Connectivity Program. People can sign up and get a $30 credit on monthly internet bills.