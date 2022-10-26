North Carolina A&T Freshman From Statesville Shot To Death

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday night the left two people dead and four others injured. Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Circle Drive.

North Carolina A&T State University officials have identified one of the victims as Kaneycha Turner, 19. She was a freshman from Statesville.

Police say Turner was killed in an off-campus house party celebrating homecoming week. Police have not identified the other person who died.

Police say the search for a suspect is ongoing.