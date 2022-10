MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Police say a woman was killed and another person was injured after their motorcycle collided with a truck.

On October 25th, just after 7 p.m., Mooresville Police arrived at a crash between a motorcycle and a truck on W. Iredell Avenue near N. Academy Street.

Officers found Theescha Proctor, 44, the passenger of the motorcycle, fatally injured.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the truck driver was not injured.