Parents Frustrated With Plan To Close CMS Montessori School Near Huntersville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Parents at a CMS Montessori school say they’ve been blindsided by a decision to close the school.

Students and teachers at Trillium Springs Montessori near Huntersville could be moved to the Lincoln Heights area of Charlotte.

“It was a shocker,” says Trillium Springs parent Laura Alonso.

Two weeks ago, Alonso and families from Trillium Springs Montessori learned CMS plans to shut down their school at the end of the academic year.

“Over the last 24 hours, we have come to understand that now the building that we’re in, is completely in plans for demolition,” Alonso says.

The district says the facility is outdated and plans to move students and teachers to Lincoln Heights Academy, eight miles south of Trillium Springs, off LaSalle Street, near I-77.

Parents say that’s too far for families already sending kids there from Huntersville, Davidson, and Cornelius.

“This is their option for free Montessori,” Alonso says.

Several parents spoke out at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

The decision prompting a harsh response from District 1 school board rep Rhonda Cheek.

“This is Montessori, it’s a philosophy, it’s a lifestyle. And my heart hurts, I cannot tell you how much my heart hurts about this,” Cheek said during Tuesday night’s meeting.

Parents worry about a third of the current students won’t be able to make the move to the new school.

“It’s just ridiculous that you’ve done this to us. And I think that when you start looking at where people are going to school that’s not CMS, you’ll point to tonight as a reason that we’re losing people, good families, dedicated families to CMS because of poor decisions that we’re making and poor communication,” Cheek said.

CMS says an advantage of moving the school is that they’d be able to expand the Montessori program.

But parents say there are already challenges finding certified Montessori teachers.

For now, parents are asking for more time.

The school board is expected to make a decision next month.