Photo Of A Coal Miner & His Son At A Kentucky Basketball Game Goes Viral

“I don’t know who this guy is but he has my vote for ‘father of the year’.” – Sue Kinneer

This coal miner is Micheal McGuire. Over the weekend he went to the annual Kentucky basketball Blue-White scrimmage with his wife and son. “Father of the year” and “bigger than basketball” are just a couple phrases people have used after seeing this picture.

After this picture went viral, his wife Mollie wrote on Facebook, “this was just a normal evening for us where we had plans but he had to work late. He was after 5 pm that evening getting off work and the game started at 6, he called and said I will meet you all there go ahead and take bub in!” She went on to say, “my husband choose the job he has to support our family so that I could be home to raise our wonderful children.”

This got the attention of UK Head Basketball Coach John Calipari who posted, “don’t know who this is, but I have tickets for him & his family at Rupp to be treated as VIPs!!”