Temperatures Gradually Cool Through The Weekend

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s near 70.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Late weekend weather system: Rain increases Sunday night through the first half of Monday. We will finetune the timing of rain as we get closer.

Tropics:

– We are watching two disturbances in the tropics – one in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean and the other in the Caribbean Sea. Both have medium chances of developing, but none are a threat to the Carolinas.

Have a wonderful evening!

Kaitlin