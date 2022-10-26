Temperatures Gradually Cool Through The Weekend

Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s near 70.
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Late weekend weather system: Rain increases Sunday night through the first half of Monday. We will finetune the timing of rain as we get closer.
Tropics:
– We are watching two disturbances in the tropics – one in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean and the other in the Caribbean Sea. Both have medium chances of developing, but none are a threat to the Carolinas.
Have a wonderful evening!
Kaitlin