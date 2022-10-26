Veterinarians Reporting “Outbreak” Of Canine Influenza Virus, Cough Usually First Symptom

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Veterinarians around Charlotte are reporting thousands of cases of a new strain of Canine Influenza Virus. The first symptom is often a cough.

Liz McCormick’s dog Watson, is back to his happy and energetic self more than a month after he was diagnosed with the H3N2 variant of Canine Influenza Virus.

“All of a sudden he had pneumonia,” continued McCormick, “he had this one little cough.”

Watson is one of thousands of dogs, since the end of Summer, to get the variant says his Veterinarian Dr. Jay Hreiz.

“Essentially what it involves is their owners noticed their dogs start coughing and coughing can sometimes be associated with lethargy or they’re just not quite as active,” explains Dr. Hreiz.

The virus is airborne. Commonly spread in area with several dogs like dog parks, daycares, and kennels. By the time they get home, your dog may already have it, you just don’t know it.

“It’s usually a couple days later, like within 2 to 5 days afterwards, they’ll start having a cough,” said Dr. Hreiz.

Dog daycares are already taking precautions. Some have closed while others, like the one Watson goes to, is refusing dogs that may have symptoms.

“They said no coughing or sneezing. If your dog coughs or sneezes, you have to come pick them up,” McCormick explained of the policy.

Symptomatic dogs, treated with antibiotics, are contagious for up to two weeks.

Dr. Hreiz says if your is showing symptoms, do not wait to bring them in.

“In some cases dogs are having pneumonia and it could be really serious. Some of those dogs can get so sick that their blood oxygen can go to dangerous levels,” explained Hreiz.

Dr. Hreiz said there have been a few cases of death. Older dogs symptoms may also be worse.

There’s no evidence the virus can be passed to people or other animals.