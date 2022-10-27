CMPD: 73-Year-Old Missing Man’s Body Found

(UPDATE: 10/27/22):

Police say they have located the body of William Brewer Bobbitt. He was found deceased near McAlpine Creek Park. Foul play is not suspected. His cause of death is under investigation.

_______________________________________________________________________

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for your help in locating William Brewer Bobbitt, 73. He is described as 5’9″, 130 pounds with black and gray hair. He may be wearing a gray cap and bright red high-top shoes.

He was last seen on Summit Walk Drive in South Charlotte.