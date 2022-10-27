Elon Musk Completes Twitter Purchase, Fires Top Execs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Elon Musk says he is taking over Twitter to “help humanity.” On Thursday, Musk tweeted an open letter to advertisers, a day before he’s set to take over the platform. Musk says that he doesn’t want to the platform to be a “free-for-all-hellscape where anything can be said with no consequences.” But he has said he wants to cut back on moderating content and end permanent bans on accounts for users who repeatedly broke Twitter’s rules.

Musk has until Friday to close the $44B deal to buy Twitter, or face a trial. And he is signaling that the deal is will close Friday. On Wednesday, he paid a visit to Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters, walking in holding a sink. He later tweeted “let that sink in!” He’s also changed his Twitter profile to “Chief Twit.”

Our question of the night: will you stay on Twitter?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson