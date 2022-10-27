Slightly Cooler To Close Out The Week

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Mid to upper 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Late weekend weather system: Rain increases Sunday evening through the first half of Monday. As of Thursday afternoon, rain on Halloween looks to taper off by the afternoon. We will fine-tune the timing of rain as we get closer.

Tropics:

– We are watching two disturbances in the tropics – one in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean and the other in the Caribbean Sea. Both have medium chances of developing, but none are a threat to the Carolinas.

Drought Monitor Update:

– There is now 84.46% of the United States under dry or drought conditions. This is up from 82.23% last week.

– The abnormally dry conditions have slightly expanded over the Piedmont

Have a great night!

Kaitlin