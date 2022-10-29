10 Charlotte Wedding Venues For All Types of ” To-Be-Weds”

1/17

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wedding season is here! Charlotte offers several venues for couples looking to get hitched. The diversity of the venues allows the city to tailor each wedding, making it extra special for couples getting hitched. If you’re in the wedding planning process or simply just daydreaming of the perfect Charlotte wedding check out these venues the Queen City has to offer.

For The Botany Lover:

220 North Tryon

Legacy Hall/ Rodgers Sculpture Garden Terrace

Capacity: 80 Seated rounds | 150 cocktail reception

For couples who love greenery walls, the outdoor terrace at 220 North Tryon is for you. The venue includes a Nanawall that opens into Legacy Hall to create an indoor-outdoor feel. The outdoor space also includes a beautiful Vertical Garden created by French artist, Patrick Blanc. The greenery wall is highly recommended for first-look photo shoots, rehearsal dinners, and cocktail receptions. The venue also offers two additional rental spaces with larger capacities. The styles offer a modern styles interior design.

For The Sophisticated Southern Couple:

The Duke Mansion

Location: 400 Hermitage Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207

Capacity: 150 guests

With ivory, gold, and black color palettes, the Duke Mansion created a design centered around a mix of traditional Southern elegance and modern sophistication. To-be brides and grooms choose this venue for its elegance and historical roots. With two garden rooms to choose from, the mansion offers two beautiful outdoor options for the perfect ceremony!

For The Holly Wood Glam:

Terrace at Cedar Hill

Location: 800 Westmere Ave, Charlotte, NC 28208

This 4,500-square-foot indoor venue has a 2,000-square-foot covered outdoor terrace, which is perfect for an occasion lovely fall breeze. The venue is located on the top floor of a historic brick building at the corner of Cedar and Westmere Ave, it offers a panoramic view of the Charlotte skyline. The proximity to Uptown Charlotte and elegant surroundings make this venue ideal for chic wedding receptions, rehearsal dinners, and more.

For The Rustic Couple:

Rivenwood Manor

Capacity: Outdoor: 250 Indoor:260

Location:3450 State Hwy 49, Harrisburg, NC 28075

Located just three miles from the City limits of Charlotte, this cozy cabin-like venue is the perfect location to hold your special day! If the short drive from Charlotte wasn’t enough, Riverwood Manor’s 600, square foot lakeside reception hall should lock you in. The property sits on a private lake and offers guests serene water Ron, a wooded setting.

For The Minimalist Couple

The Collectors Room

Location:1520 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28203

Located in the heart of Charlotte’s beautiful Southend neighborhood, this venue entertains and celebrates with your guests. Designed by Beau Monde, is elegant and simple. Renovated warehouse that takes your guest’s experience to a new level.

For the wino couple

The Tree House Vineyards

Location: 301 Bay St, Monroe, NC 28112

Nestled in Monroe, only 40 minutes from Charlotte, Tree House Vineyards offer guests 35 acres of vineyards planted back in 2005! The serene vineyards give couples with a love for organic fruit, outdoors and of course wine the perfect place to say I do!

For the Sporty Couple

The Nascar Hall Of Fame

Location: 400 E M.L.K. Jr Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28202

The Nascar hall of fame offers guests two ceremony options to bring in their special day. Littered with memorabilia and decor that puts you right on the track the hall of fame venues provides a rad vibe for couple crossing the finishing line!

For the cozy couple

Hunter House and Gardens

Location: 13811 S Old Statesville Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078

Capacity: 20-300

The Hunters house is an elegantly restored colonial revival farmhouse. The cozy home provides a welcoming atmosphere. The rear of the venue is enclosed by over 200 trees that offer a beautiful greenery background, along with indoor, outdoor, and covered outdoor settings.

For The Woodsy couple

The II Bella Gardens

Location: 24767 Snickers Ln, Albemarle, NC 28001

The II Bella Gardens is a beautiful venue perched on 20 wooded acres in the foothills of Stanly County North Carolina. This venue is only 30 minutes from Charlotte. Couples can enjoy the constant calming vibrations of hummingbirds and witness the delicate fuller of butterflies throughout the gardens.

For The Brewsky Couple

Sugar Creek Brewery

Location: 215 Southside Dr, Charlotte, NC

Capacity: 200

Located in Lower Southend or “LoSo” as the locals call it, Sugar Creek Brewery produces premium, local ales in a style of high-quality beers of Belgium perfect for the bride and groom. Guests can rent the private event room or host their own private tap! The taproom is decorated to create a sense of classic adventure with modern comforts. Colossal seafaring ropes accompany a neutral plate color stretched over vaulted ceilings, making it the perfect venue to brew up love.