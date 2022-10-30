Touch-A-Truck Event Comes To Pineville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some kids got a unique opportunity to be hands-on with lots of different kinds of vehicles in Pineville Saturday.

The town partnered with Pineville Police, Pineville Fire, Pineville Neighbors and Carolina Place Mall for a ‘Touch-A-Truck’ event at the mall.

There were large amounts of medical and emergency vehicles, as well as work machinery for kids to interact with.

The event’s purpose was to teach kids about how these types of vehicles help serve the community. The vehicles, like big firetrucks, brought big smiles to kids faces as they got to see them up close.

It’s also special for the adults involved in the event.

“When I started 42 years ago, I had the same smile,” said Jeffery Race, Fire Captain with Pineville Fire Rescue. “It was events like this that get you interested in this type of career.”

The event also featured a bouncy house, face painting, raffle and DJ booth.

The event was free to enter with a donation of non-perishable food or money. All donations will go to Pineville Neighbors Place.