Charlotte NICU Babies Dressed Up For Halloween
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital NICU is a level 4 nursery, the highest certification attainable in North Carolina for treating premature and critically-ill newborns.
Right now, the NICU unit cares for approximately 54 patients at a time and will be soon be opening its expansion of 12 additional beds early next month.
We have 11 board-certified neonatologists, 27 neonatal nurse practitioners, 145 specially trained RN’s as well as a team of respiratory therapists care providing critical for infants born as early as 22 weeks.
All costumes were created by Preemies of the Carolinas and photos by Capturing Hopes.