Charlotte NICU Babies Dressed Up For Halloween

1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12



6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12



11/12

12/12

























CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital NICU is a level 4 nursery, the highest certification attainable in North Carolina for treating premature and critically-ill newborns.

Right now, the NICU unit cares for approximately 54 patients at a time and will be soon be opening its expansion of 12 additional beds early next month.

We have 11 board-certified neonatologists, 27 neonatal nurse practitioners, 145 specially trained RN’s as well as a team of respiratory therapists care providing critical for infants born as early as 22 weeks.

All costumes were created by Preemies of the Carolinas and photos by Capturing Hopes.