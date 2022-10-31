Child Shot in Kannapolis Apartment

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A child was taken to the hospital on Monday after what is believed to be an accidental shooting. Officials tell WCCB that police and an ambulance were called to the West Green Apartments on Wilkes Drive before noon on October 31.

Police say a juvenile, whose age has not been released, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to an extremity. The child was taken to Atrium Main in Charlotte. A EMS supervisor said the wound was not believed to be life-threatening, and the victim is expected to survive.

Officers believe the shooting was accidental, however the investigation is ongoing.

No word on if any one has been charged.