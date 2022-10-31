Foggy Start To Tuesday, But Nice Week Ahead

Discussion:

An area of low pressure brings a couple waves of rain to the area this evening before tracking away from the Carolinas. Warmer temperatures and drier air build in for the remainder of the week. The upcoming weekend looks dry as well!

Forecast:

Tonight: A line of showers is moving through now, but a lull in activity should stay in place for most of trick-or-treating time. Rain coverage will increase again late this evening. It will be mild with overnight lows in the upper 50s. Fog will develop overnight.

Tuesday: AM fog likely. Clouds decrease with partly cloudy skies through the day. Highs top out in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

Thursday: Sunny skies. Highs near 70.

Friday: Another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and highs near 70.

Tropics:

– Tropical Storm Lisa is south of Jamaica and is forecast to strengthen before making landfall near Belize in Central America. This is no threat to the United States.

Have a wonderful week and a safe Halloween!

Kaitlin