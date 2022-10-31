Innocent Woman Injured In Drive-By Shooting Near NoDa

UPDATE 10/31:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – An innocent woman is seriously injured in a drive-by shooting just outside NoDa on Sunday night.

Now neighbors want to know why, as police search for the suspect who opened fire.

Crime scene tape is still up a day later.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is seriously injured after gunshots were fired along a busy intersection in NoDa.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday night at the intersection of The Plaza and East 34th Street. Witnesses say someone in a car fired multiple shots at a second car before speeding away.

Charlotte EMS transported one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. WCCB-TV spoke to a neighbor who says he hears gunshots near his home quite often.

CMPD has not said what led up to this shooting or if they have any suspects in custody. Check back with WCCB-TV for updates.