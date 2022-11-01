Foggy Start, Pleasant Warm-Up

AM Headlines:

Dense Fog Advisory until 11am for York and Chester Counties Visibility less than 1/4 of a mile

Mostly sunny by this afternoon with temps back into the mid 70s

High and midlevel clouds Wednesday, but staying dry

Sunny and dry the rest of the week with temps in the low to mid 70s

Upper 70s, isolated showers this weekend

TS Lisa will become a hurricane by mid-week Discussion:

Patchy dense fog will make for a soupy and downright messy morning commute. Fog will lift by mid-morning with clouds following along with it through the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 70s. Upper level low tracks near the area tomorrow. This will bring back the cloud cover, but because we are so dry near the surface, not expecting rain, but be on the lookout for virga. Highs will reach the low 70s with overnight lows falling into the low 50s. The rest of the week will be sunny and mild with temps in the low to mid 70s as high pressure builds in. Temps warm into the upper 70s by the weekend with just isolated rain chances back in the forecast.

Tropics:

Tropical Storm Lisa will pass near the Cayman Islands today. It will better organize and strengthen becoming a hurricane Wednesday before it makes landfall along the Belize coast. Another area to watch is northeast of Bermuda. This could strengthen into a tropical or subtropical storm by tomorrow. It will likely merge with a larger non-tropical low and will become extratropical by Thursday. Next up on the Atlantic Hurricane list is Martin. Neither storm is a threat to the US.