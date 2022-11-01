Increasing Clouds, But Still Nice

Discussion:
An area of high pressure will bring mild temperatures and drier through the remainder of the week. Wednesday will feature more clouds, but full sunshine returns Thursday and Friday.
Forecast:
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.
Thursday: Sunny skies. Highs near 70.
Friday: Another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and highs near 70.
Weekend: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Tropics:
– Tropical Storm Lisa is south of Jamaica and is forecast to strengthen before making landfall near Belize in Central America. This is no threat to the United States.
– Tropical Storm Martin has formed in the north central Atlantic. Martin is forecast to strengthen, but this will not be a threat to the United States.
Have a wonderful evening!
Kaitlin