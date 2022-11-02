Cloudy Wednesday, but Warmer Temps Continue

AM Headlines:

Cloudy, but Mild Afternoon

Isolated Sprinkles Tonight

High pressure will keep things dry and pleasant through the end of the week

Scattered Showers, Warmer for the Weekend Discussion:

Upper level disturbance will keep the clouds in place today. However, high pressure at the surface will keep us generally dry today outside of an isolated sprinkle tonight. Temps will remain above average even with the cloud cover as highs reach the low 70s. Clouds clear tonight with lows falling to the low 50s. Upper level low slides off the southeast coast this weekend. Gorgeous setup to end the week. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s through Friday as high pressure keeps things dry and pleasant across the Carolinas. Surface high will move off the northeast coast this weekend. Winds will transition out of the southeast — meaning warmer temps with highs building into the upper 70s and scattered shower chances Saturday into Sunday.

Tropics Update:

Tropical Storm Lisa will strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall near Belize late tonight into early Thursday. Significant storm surge up to 7′ and flash flooding are big concerns for Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula. Tropical Storm Martin also developed yesterday over the Atlantic. This storm will also likely strengthen into a hurricane over the next 24-36 hours before it merges with a boundary coming off the Canadian coast with slow weakening to follow. Neither storm is a threat for the Continental US.