Family Dog Turned Into Rug As Keepsake

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA– One Aussie family is getting backlash over the way they decided to preserve the memory of their beloved Golden Retriever. The family had a taxidermy company turn the dog into a rug. The process has become more popular with pet owners over the last five years. The owner of Chimera Taxidermy says that it’s not for everyone and that should be respected. The taxidermist made a reel of the finished project and posted it on Instagram. The video has been shared more than 100 times and viewed over 1,000.