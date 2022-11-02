More Sunshine Builds In Thursday

Discussion:

An area of high pressure will bring mild temperatures and drier through the remainder of the week. Isolated to widely scattered showers are possible this weekend as a cold front approaches from the west.

Forecast:

Tonight: Isolated sprinkle with decreasing clouds through the evening. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday: Sunny skies. Highs near 70.

Friday: Another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and highs near 70.

Weekend: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Isolated to widely scattered showers are possible both days, but it will not be a weekend washout.

Tropics:

– Hurricane Lisa made landfall in Belize afternoon afternoon. Here is more: https://www.wccbcharlotte.com/2022/11/02/hurricane-lisa-made-landfall-near-belize-city/

– Martin is now a hurricane in the north central Atlantic. This is not a threat to the United States.

Notes:

– With a ridge along the eastern seaboard, temperatures will likely stay above average through the first week and a half of November

– Daylight saving time ends at 2 AM Sunday, November 6th. We will get an extra hour of sleep this weekend, but less daylight as we head into the winter months.

Have a wonderful evening!

Kaitlin