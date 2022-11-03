Armed Man Taken into Custody after Police Standoff

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A man armed with a knife was arrested Thursday afternoon after a standoff with York County sheriff’s deputies. Officials say the man refused to get out of a car stopped along Charlotte Highway near SC 274.

Deputies had been following the car to arrest the man on unrelated warrants, when he stopped near a Wendy’s restaurant. Deputies shut down the road for more than two hours while negotiating with the man.

After the man was taken into custody and a wrecker towed his car, all lanes were reopened by 5:30 p.m.

There’s no word yet on the man’s name or what charges he is facing.