Charlotte Freebies: Priceless Fun For The Month Of November

Art After Dark: Power of the Pen Schedule:

6:00 pm – 7:30 pm, Black Art Library: Discussing the Importance of Preservation

Hear about the inception and journey of the Black Art Library (@blackartlibrary) from founder and Detroit native Asmaa Walton, including what is next for the project!

6:00 pm – 7:30 pm, Melodic Minimalism

What hue is your favorite song? What textures do you feel when it plays loud through your speakers? Participants will give their favorite songs’ color and texture in this multisensory workshop! Led by artist Jaillin Johnson (@ori.jai).

6:30 pm – 8:00 pm, The Life and Words of Kendrick Lamar

Let’s take a deep dive into the career of renowned rapper and Man of Change Kendrick Lamar. We will explore how his life reflects that of so many Black men of his time, juxtaposed with his ability to inspire a generation with his lyrics. Led by poet and entrepreneur Sir Abstraxx (@sirabstraxxx).

6:30 pm – 8:00 pm, Men of Change Trivia Night

Enjoy a fun trivia game exclusively created for the Men of Change exhibition that will deepen your understanding of the exhibition, from the featured men to the commissioned artists, with layers of cultural and historical context.

8:00 pm – 9:30 pm, Black Art Library: DIY Journals

Join us for book/journal-making with Asmaa Walton. Attendees will be able to use a variety of materials to make a book/journal they will be happy to take home.

8:00 pm – 9:30 pm, Iconic Black Magazine Photoshoot

Inspired by the legacy of Man of Change John H. Johnson, founder of the Johnson Publishing Company, this experience allows guests to commemorate their Art After Dark experience in front of life-size Ebony and Jet magazine covers. Led by photographer Dionna Bright (@dionna_bright), with the life-size magazine cover created by Garrison Gist (@2gzandcountin).

“Extra magazine hopped on a Jet with my Ebony chick…” Jay Z, BLACK EFFECT

8:30 pm – 10:00 pm, A Lyrical Culture

A live band will take guests through a journey of Black music that has built generations of culture with timeless words. With covers like “Let’s Stay Together” to “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised,” prepare to sing along word-for-word. Led by Nero Tindal IV (@nerotindaliv) and an ensemble band.

8:30 pm – 10:00 pm, Rooftop Vibes

End the night with DJ Tonto on the rooftop with a setlist that spans decades.

This event is for ages 21 and up. For directions and parking visit here.