Charlotte Freebies: Priceless Fun For The Month Of November

HELLO NOVEMBER!
It seems that in a blink of an eye we’ve reached the end of the year. It’s that time of year when we plan vacations, put together the Thanksgiving menu, and my personal favorite, prep for Christmas! The caveat to all of these November rituals is that they cost MONEY!
Budgeting is extremely important during this time, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop. Check out this list of free events for November!
Free Wednesday at the Mint Museum
Enjoy free admission from 5–9 PM every Wednesday at both museum locations.
Locations:
Mint Museum Uptown
At Levine Center for the Arts
500 South Tryon Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
704.337.2000
Mint Museum Randolph
2730 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
704.337.2000
Free-First Friday South End Gallery Crawl and Food Truck Friday
Come check out Southend’s Fine Art galleries for free. Guests can enjoy colorful murals, larger-than-life installations on the Rail Trail, and tons of studio spaces where artists create beautiful masterpieces. Some galleries may treat guests to light refreshments, however, you can enjoy the food trucks in the vicinity. Eat while experiencing the magic of live paintings. The event is family-friendly; no RSVP or ticket is required.
Check 0ut times, gallery list and maps here!
Art after Dark, Power of the Pen
This artful event is focused on the power and beauty of words from poetry, to magazine articles, and creative writing. Hosted by The Black Art Library, this exhibit will introduce and expand the community’s knowledge of Black art from the past and the present through art books.
Art After Dark: Power of the Pen Schedule:
6:00 pm – 7:30 pm, Black Art Library: Discussing the Importance of Preservation
Hear about the inception and journey of the Black Art Library (@blackartlibrary) from founder and Detroit native Asmaa Walton, including what is next for the project!
6:00 pm – 7:30 pm, Melodic Minimalism
What hue is your favorite song? What textures do you feel when it plays loud through your speakers? Participants will give their favorite songs’ color and texture in this multisensory workshop! Led by artist Jaillin Johnson (@ori.jai).
6:30 pm – 8:00 pm, The Life and Words of Kendrick Lamar
Let’s take a deep dive into the career of renowned rapper and Man of Change Kendrick Lamar. We will explore how his life reflects that of so many Black men of his time, juxtaposed with his ability to inspire a generation with his lyrics. Led by poet and entrepreneur Sir Abstraxx (@sirabstraxxx).
6:30 pm – 8:00 pm, Men of Change Trivia Night
Enjoy a fun trivia game exclusively created for the Men of Change exhibition that will deepen your understanding of the exhibition, from the featured men to the commissioned artists, with layers of cultural and historical context.
8:00 pm – 9:30 pm, Black Art Library: DIY Journals
Join us for book/journal-making with Asmaa Walton. Attendees will be able to use a variety of materials to make a book/journal they will be happy to take home.
8:00 pm – 9:30 pm, Iconic Black Magazine Photoshoot
Inspired by the legacy of Man of Change John H. Johnson, founder of the Johnson Publishing Company, this experience allows guests to commemorate their Art After Dark experience in front of life-size Ebony and Jet magazine covers. Led by photographer Dionna Bright (@dionna_bright), with the life-size magazine cover created by Garrison Gist (@2gzandcountin).
“Extra magazine hopped on a Jet with my Ebony chick…” Jay Z, BLACK EFFECT
8:30 pm – 10:00 pm, A Lyrical Culture
A live band will take guests through a journey of Black music that has built generations of culture with timeless words. With covers like “Let’s Stay Together” to “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised,” prepare to sing along word-for-word. Led by Nero Tindal IV (@nerotindaliv) and an ensemble band.
8:30 pm – 10:00 pm, Rooftop Vibes
End the night with DJ Tonto on the rooftop with a setlist that spans decades.
This event is for ages 21 and up. For directions and parking visit here.
CorePower Yoga invites everyone to a 60-minute, all-levels yoga class at Southern Strain Brewing, located in Plaza Midwood Taproom. Classes are held every first Saturday of the month at 10:45 a.m.
CorePower Yoga wants you to come for yoga and nama’stay for drinks!
Free Brunch at Members Only (21+)
Breakfast, booze, and America’s Favorite sport! Members-only is opening its doors for guests to enjoy free bottomless mimosas and brunch for their Sunday Football Day party!
Pace yourself! The event kicks off at 3 PM and goes “until”!
Free Trading Workshops at the Hyatt Place
The Hyatt Place is offering a free workshop Friday, November 4th. This seminar will be presented by leading professional traders including Rick Meadows. Rick’s 15 years of successful trading experience and knowledge will help enlighten people to become part-time or full-time traders. The best part? No experience is needed!
The live online classes will cover the basic strategies, mistakes, and software needed to successfully start trading.
Be quick, there are limited seats available for the Live In-Person Preview Class. Reserve your seat here!
Available times:
10 AM – 12 PM
6 PM – 8 PM
18th Annual: Festival Dia de Muertos | Day of the Dead Festival
The Mint Museum asks the public to come out and enjoy free admission to the museum, food trucks, live music, special programming, and a cash bar on the front terrace!
Mint Museum: Randolph
November 27, 2022 | 1-5 PM
Every Saturday through December 10th Uptown Farmers Market members come together to promote healthy eating, support local farmers, and raise awareness of food insecurities in the Charlotte community. Come support your community and enrich your body this Saturday!
8am-12:30pm
Rain or shine!
Location:
300 S. Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28202
FREE PARKING!
Free 10 minute Christmas Session with Lala Photography
View this post on Instagram
LaLa Photography is offering free Christmas mini-sessions at its studio from November 4th-6th. This is the perfect way to prep early for your family Christmas card!
Location:
4205 Stuart Andrew Blvd, Suite G, Charlotte, NC.
No matter the niche, Charlotte has free and fun opportunities waiting for us all. So mark your calendars and leave your wallets at home when enjoying these great November activities.
Author: