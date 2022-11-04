On & Off Rain Through The Weekend

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 60s.

Saturday: AM dense fog. Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Isolated to widely scattered showers.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Widely scattered showers are possible once again.

Monday: Challenging record highs! Forecast high is 80 with the previous record for the day being 79 set in 2020.

Tropics:

– We are still watching Tropical Depression Lisa in the Bay of Campeche. Lisa made landfall as a category 1 hurricane in Central America this week. This storm has since weakened and emerged into the Bay of Campeche. It is possible this becomes a Tropical Storm again, but is still no threat to the United States.

– ** We are watching the northeastern Caribbean Sea where there is a medium chance of tropical development. An area of low pressure will likely form and could gain strength off the east coast. Regardless of development or not, this will increase rain chances across the Carolinas midweek next week.