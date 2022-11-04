Queens University Head Basketball Coach Charged With DWI

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A spokesperson with the university has said that Coach Grant Leonard has been suspended for the first five games of the upcoming season.

This is in relation to Leonard being charged with driving while impaired last weekend.

See the full statement here:

“Last weekend, Head Men’s Basketball Coach Grant Leonard was charged for driving while impaired. Effective immediately, Coach Leonard has been suspended for the first 5 games of the upcoming season pending further review by the University and forthcoming legal proceedings. The University and Coach Leonard acknowledge the serious nature of this charge and that this behavior is inconsistent with the expectations of the University. The University will make no further comment on this matter and will follow our polices as we would for any employee.”