CMPD Investigates Homicide In East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say that one person is dead after a shooting on Central Avenue in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Just before 3 a.m. on November 6th, police were called to the 4300 block of Central Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Detectives have not said what led up to the shooting or released the name of a potential suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a Homicide Unit detective. Information can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or at charlottecrimestoppers.com.