At Least 9 People Hurt In Mass Shooting Outside Philly Bar

PHILADELPHIA, PA– At least 9 people are hurt after a mass shooting outside a Philadelphia bar. Investigators say it happened on Saturday night around 11:00 p.m. According to police, 5 of the victims are in critical condition. They say the gunmen were seen getting out of a black vehicle before they began shooting at the crowd. Investigators aren’t sure what the motive for the shooting may have been. But they are searching for the suspects. Investigators are hoping that surveillance footage can help them locate the people responsible.