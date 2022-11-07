Driver Killed After Crashing In South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A driver died after crashing in South Charlotte. The crash happened around 11:17 a.m. in the 14100 block of Johnston Road. Police say they found Ernest Walter, 78, unresponsive behind the wheel of his Jeep Cherokee. MEDIC transported him to Atrium Pineville where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe Walter veered off the side of the road and struck several trees before overturning. Police say speed likely played a role in the crash. Officers say they do not suspect the driver was impaired.