Fans Call For Boycott After Rhianna Casts Johnny Depp In Fashion Show

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Rihanna is facing backlash after casting Johnny Depp in her new Savage X Fenty fashion show. Fans are now calling on people to boycott the singer’s lingerie brand, if Depp isn’t removed from the show. Depp claims he has been blacklisted by Hollywood after his high-profile legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. He’s already filmed his cameo in the runway extravaganza, which debuts on Amazon’s Prime Video on Wednesday. Now, fans are calling for his part to be removed… using #DitchDepp and threatening a boycott.

Our question of the night: do you agree with Rihanna’s decision to cast Johnny Depp in her fashion show?

