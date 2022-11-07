Nicole Could Bring Impacts Across Southeast Late Week

1/5

Subtropical Storm Nicole is the latest named storm in the Atlantic, and the 3rd named storm this month. We usually get 1 named storm every other year in the month of November. The last time a named storm made landfall in the continental US was Eta in 2020.

Nicole has a very large wind field and is located in the SE Caribbean. Although there is uncertainty on the path of this storm, impacts will be felt across a large area regardless of strength. Dangerous storm surge, heavy rain, and tropical storm force winds will be the biggest threats across the Bahamas, Florida, and the Southeast late in the week.

Tropical Storm Watches are already in place across the Bahamas ahead of this storm.

Impacts will begin for Florida late Wednesday. The storm will take a turn to the north Thursday, with outer rain bands reaching the Carolinas late Thursday evening. The path of this storm is very important. If it wiggles more to the east and closer to the Carolina coast, impacts will be minimal for the WCCB viewing area. If it takes a more westerly track, widespread heavy rain will wash over the region and could bring heavy, steady rain to the area through early Saturday morning.

