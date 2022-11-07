Tuesday Lunar Eclipse, Plus Tropical Trouble Late This Week

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Election Day: AM Total Lunar Eclipse. Great viewing! Cooler and sunny on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy with winds out of the NE at 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny and even cooler with highs in the low 60s. Increasing PM clouds. Breezy.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with increasing PM rain. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Friday: Impacts from what is now Subtropical Storm Nicole. More below.

Subtropical Storm Nicole:

Nicole is a Subtropical Storm which is a hybrid between tropical and non-tropical storm. Subtropical storms have a cold core vs a warm core. They also typically have fronts associated with them and very broad wind fields.

– Nicole is forecast to strengthen Tuesday night and Wednesday

– Hurricane Warnings have been issued for portions of the northwestern Bahamas.

– Hurricane Watches have been issued for a portion of Florida’s east coast.

– Dangerous storm surge possible across the Bahamas, the east coast of Florida and Georgia.

Local Impacts as of Monday afternoon: