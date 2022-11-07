Tuesday Lunar Eclipse, Plus Tropical Trouble Late This Week
Windy and wet to close out the workweek
Forecast:
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Election Day: AM Total Lunar Eclipse. Great viewing! Cooler and sunny on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy with winds out of the NE at 10-20 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny and even cooler with highs in the low 60s. Increasing PM clouds. Breezy.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with increasing PM rain. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Friday: Impacts from what is now Subtropical Storm Nicole. More below.
Subtropical Storm Nicole:
Nicole is a Subtropical Storm which is a hybrid between tropical and non-tropical storm. Subtropical storms have a cold core vs a warm core. They also typically have fronts associated with them and very broad wind fields.
– Nicole is forecast to strengthen Tuesday night and Wednesday
– Hurricane Warnings have been issued for portions of the northwestern Bahamas.
– Hurricane Watches have been issued for a portion of Florida’s east coast.
– Dangerous storm surge possible across the Bahamas, the east coast of Florida and Georgia.
Local Impacts as of Monday afternoon:
– Timing: Due to a tight pressure gradient, it will be breezy for the remainder of the week. Showers could start on Thursday PM, but rain coverage will increase on Friday.
– Rain: 1-3 inches
A cold front will cross the eastern United States and pick up Nicole allowing the storm to race to the northeast.
We WILL need to finetune exact impacts. Impacts for us all depend on the final track.
Total Lunar Eclipse – Tap here for the latest!
Have a great week!
Kaitlin