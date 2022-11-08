Cooler Wednesday Ahead Of Late Week Tropical Impacts

Forecast:

Tonight: Breezy and clear. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Sunny and even cooler with highs in the low 60s. Increasing PM clouds. Breezy.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with increasing PM rain. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Veterans Day: Tropical Storm conditions are possible. Widespread rain with gusty wind. More below.

Saturday: Sunny and dry as Nicole races to the northeast. Highs in the low 60s. Temperatures hover near freezing Sunday morning.

Update on Tropical Storm Nicole