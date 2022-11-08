Election Guide For 2022 Midterm Elections

Statewide General Election

In North Carolina, the statewide general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. This election is also known as the “midterm” as it is held two years (mid-way) into the four-year U.S. presidential term. Races on the ballot include:

One U.S. Senate seat

14 U.S. House seats

Several state offices (General Assembly, Supreme Court, and Court of Appeals)

Local judges and prosecutors

County offices like sheriff and county commissioners

Want to find information on candidates for the N.C. Supreme Court and Court of Appeals? See the Judicial Voter Guide 2022: Midterm General Election (PDF).

FINDING YOUR POLLING LOCATION:

You must vote at your assigned voting location on Election day. Click HERE to find the location where you can cast your ballot on Election day.

Be sure to watch WCCB Charlotte on-air and follow us online and on social media for full election coverage.

SAMPLE BALLOT:

Click HERE to view your sample ballot.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CANDIDATES:

Click HERE to learn more about the candidates.