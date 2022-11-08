Governor Henry McMaster Projected Winner in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gov. Henry McMaster is the projected winner of the South Carolina gubernatorial race, according to CNN. McMaster is running against Democrat Joe Cunningham, who has repeatedly highlighted the 35-year age gap with his opponent — and how he might be the only person who can stop any attempts to further restrict abortion in the state.

Recent history is on McMaster’s side. He has won four general elections in a row — as attorney general, lieutenant governor and governor — as South Carolina turned consistently red and the state hasn’t elected a Democratic governor since 1998.

McMaster, 75, will serve a second four-year term. Prior to his first election, he ascended from his previous role of lieutenant governor to finish the final two years of former Gov. Nikki Haley’s term. If he completes a second full term, those 10 years will make him the longest-serving governor in the state’s history. Haley resigned to join then-President Donald Trump’s administration.