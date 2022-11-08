Union County Sheriff: Parent Brings Gun To School Campus

MARVIN, N.C. — Deputies say that they were called to a dispute between parents about child custody when a firearm fell to the ground.

Officials state that the incident happened at Marvin Elementary School’s soccer field over the weekend and that the gun allegedly belonged to Paul Mobley, 28 of Charlotte.

Mobley was arrested Monday evening and is charged with felony Possession of a Weapon on School Property. His bond was set at $1,500; however, Mobley posted bond.

Sheriff Eddie Cathey adds, “Bringing a firearm onto a school campus in such a reckless manner is both extremely dangerous and a crime and I am thankful that no one was injured. Parents who are regularly involved in child custody exchanges should use caution and take advantage of safe, local drop-off points such as the Sheriff’s Office parking lot to ensure their child’s safety as well as their own.”