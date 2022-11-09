Charlotte Events for November

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s always fun, family-friendly events happening in the Queen City. Our good friend from Charlotte Center City Partners, Moira Quinn stopped by with all the details.

Novant Thanksgiving Parade

Volunteer as a cast member

Purchase a VIP seat

www.NovantHealthThanksgivingParade.com

The Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade is a week from today with step-off at 5:30pm on Tryon Street There’s still time to be in the Parade as a costume walker or balloon handler…or to purchase your own seat in the curb lane between MLK and Levine Avenue of the Arts. On-street viewing is free, but your own reserved seat is $35. Log onto the website to get the insider view as a participant, or to reserve your VIP seat today.

Front Porch Sunday Fest at Resident Culture

Saturday, November 12 (12-5pm)

Resident Culture Brewing South End (332 W Bland Street)

The Front Porch Sunday fun is coming to Resident Culture South End this Saturday! Head to Resident Culture’s South End location at 332 W Bland St. for family-friendly activities, local shopping, and killer coffee from the Resident Culture Coffee Bar.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Showing at Discovery Place

Friday/Saturday/Sunday through end of November

Discovery Place (310 N Tryon St.)

Experience the magic of Wakanda Forever, the Black Panther sequel, at the Discovery Place Science IMAX theatre every weekend this month!

Rail Trail Cleanup

Saturday, November 19 (10am-12pm)

New Bern Light Rail Station (129 New Bern St.)

Give back this Thanksgiving season by volunteering at the last Rail Trail Cleanup of the year. Volunteers will meet at the New Bern Light Rail Station between 10 and 11 on Saturday, November 19, then walk the Rail Trail cleaning litter until the Volunteer Appreciation Event at The Union at 12pm. Enjoy prizes, free swag, a free drink, and plenty of great community connection at the Cleanup.