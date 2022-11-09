CMPD Cracks Down On Dangerous Drivers With Traffic Patrols

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is working to make Charlotte streets safer with traffic safety operations.

Officers increased traffic patrols for Wednesday’s operation along North Tryon Street in University City.

They looked for reckless drivers and people speeding in that area, in order to cut down on traffic fatalities and injuries from accidents.

“Just for them to know that we’re going to be out here making traffic stops for any type of traffic 20 violation,” said Sgt. Bernie Reibold with CMPD’s DWI Task Force. “Reckless driving, speeding, impaired driving, racing. Anything that we see, we’re going to go out and prevent the next crime from occurring.”

CMPD says the department uses grant money to conduct these operations twice a month.

The department works with CDOT to identify accident-prone areas of the city to conduct these operations.

CMPD will hold a similar operation Thursday on Pineville-Matthews Road in South Charlotte.