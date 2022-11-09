Family Honors 4-Year-Old Boy Shot & Killed in Southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was an emotional night for the family of Demario Warren. The four-year-old boy accidently shot and killed himself in Southeast Charlotte last week.

“He was just a good little boy. He was very kind,” said Sparkles Hill.

On Wednesday evening, Warren’s family honored the little boy’s short life by lighting candles and releasing balloons in front of the apartment complex where the shooting happened.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports the boy found his father’s loaded hand gun and shot himself.

Demario died at the hospital.

“One time, I was sad and he just snuck up behind me and gave me a kiss on the cheek and said ‘Auntie, I love you’. I’ll never forget that. I was going through a real dark time. He just brightened the mood,” said Demario’s Aunt Alicia Warren.

His father, Dayshawn Warren, was one of the organizers of his son’s memorial. He’s charged with involuntary manslaughter and failure to properly secure a gun. Warren said he was too emotional to speak to us on camera.

Demario’s family set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs. Click here if you would like to donate.