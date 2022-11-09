From The Southern Christmas Show To Truist Field, It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N. C. — From Uptown to East Charlotte, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Queen City.

Baseball season is over at Truist Field. Let the winter games begin!

“Well, we decided to put a skating rink in our outfield.” Charlotte Knights CEO Dan Rajkowski is excited about this year’s holiday event.

Preparations are underway for the annual Light The Knights Festival. And those new additions at the ballpark are bound to be a hit when the gates open on the day before Thanksgiving. In addition to the ice skating rink, get ready to enjoy a six lane snow tubing hill. It’s hard to miss the massive structures in the outfield at Truist Field.

If an indoor Winter Wonderland is more your style, head on over to the Southern Christmas Show.

The annual event is back for it’s 55th year and it keeps getting bigger… and better. From it’s whimsical entrance, complete with a real life ice princess, to it’s sparkling Christmas Tree Lane. There’s the special live performances and of course, the shopping! The largest holiday show in North America features more than 400 vendors, showcasing everything from gifts, treats, decor and much more.

This one stop Christmas shop has Yvette Jordan and her family coming back every year. She says it has everything you need. “Because it’s fun. Laughter. Christmas. Celebration. Season.” And you can’t forget about the biggest star of the show… Santa.

The Southern Christmas Show has become a yearly family tradition for sisters Mariana Stout and Sofia Salerno. “It’s a Charlotte to-do. It kicks off the season.” The new moms are sharing the tradition with their daughters Amelia and Celeste.

For more info, visit southernchristmasshow.com

For those who want to beat the crowds and shop before the general public, the Southern Christmas Show will host an Early Bird VIP morning from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. Tickets for this unique opportunity cost $20 online and at the door, and the first 250 VIP shoppers will also receive a special commemorative ornament. To enhance the shopping experience during the Early Bird VIP morning, no wagons, strollers or carts will be allowed on the show floor.

Want to get the gals together? There is a Girls Night Out on Friday, Nov. 18 from 4 to 9 p.m. Tickets for Girls Night Out are $10 and only available at the box office.

The Southern Christmas Show will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Sunday through Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. On-site parking is $10, and valet parking can be purchased at the normal entrances to the main parking lot for $20 with cash or credit card. Tickets purchased at the door cost $16 for adults and $7 for children ages 6 to 12. Tickets for children 5 and younger are free with a paying adult. Adult tickets can be purchased online on the show’s website for $14 through Nov. 9 and $16 after. Guests may also buy tickets at participating Harris Teeter stores for $13.50 with a VIC card through Nov. 20. Group tickets are available for groups of 20 people or more for $13.00 per person (advance only).