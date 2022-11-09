Kicks And Cans Food Drive Helps Families In Need

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– One local shoe store in Carolina Place Mall in Pineville is helping families in need and helping holiday shoppers save money. Sole Priorities is sponsoring a can food drive along with Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. The sneaker store is giving customers a $2 store credit for every canned food they bring in. A customer can receive up to $50 in store credits each day. Last year, the store brought in 2,500 cans of food. They matched that donation and was able to five 5,000 cans to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. The canned food drive will last through November 25th. You can find more information on Sole Priorities‘ social media pages.