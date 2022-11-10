55th Annual Southern Christmas Show Returns Nov. 10th – 20th

CHARLOTTE, N.C –The 55th annual Southern Christmas Show returns with more than 400 vendors offering a wide variety of holiday gifts and decor.

The holiday showcase is held from Nov. 10 to 20, at The Park Expo and Conference Center.

Its open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

The unique holiday shopping experience offers attendees plenty of gift options and a variety of holiday ornaments, wreathes, stockings and trimmings.

The Winter Wonderland theme will showcase sparkling snowflakes and frosty décor.