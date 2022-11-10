CMPD Chief Questions Criminal Justice System After Bond Drop For Repeat Offender

CHARLOTTE, NC — Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s Chief of Police, Johnny Jennings, is frustrated with the judges decision to drastically lower the bond of a repeat offender.

“How do we protect our citizens when this person bonds out?” asks Jennings.

Cheif Jennings is worried about Octavis Wilson getting out of jail.

Wilson is accused of beating, kidnapping and raping a 29-year-old Woman on Glenwood Drive.

The arrest report claims on November 5th,Wilson followed the victim. According to her, he offered her money for sex. When she declined, Wilson grabbed her backside. She pushed Wilson away and that’s when he hit her, pulled her into a nearby port-a-john and raped her. The report also shows, Wilson admitted to the claims but did say the sex inside the bathroom was consensual.

Wilson was arrested the next day. Court documents show it was his fourth arrest in two years including two separate charges of first degree attempted rape.

On Wednesday, Wilson went before Judge Tracy Hewett for his bond hearing.

Judge Hewett told Wilson “We are going to help you out”.