Escaped Inmate From NC Captured in York County

Bryan Overstreet,

RALEIGH, N.C. – An escaped inmate from North Carolina was captured Thursday afternoon in York County, SC.   The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Joshua Ostwalt, 32,  escaped from a recreation yard in Lumberton on Wednesday.

Ostwalt Captured

Officers in York County took him into custody Thursday afternoon. Ostwalt will be returned to North Carolina to face charges.

Ostwalt is serving a 2.5 year sentence for felony breaking and entering and a parole violation.  He was scheduled to be released in July of next year.