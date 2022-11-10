Escaped Inmate From NC Captured in York County

RALEIGH, N.C. – An escaped inmate from North Carolina was captured Thursday afternoon in York County, SC. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Joshua Ostwalt, 32, escaped from a recreation yard in Lumberton on Wednesday.

Officers in York County took him into custody Thursday afternoon. Ostwalt will be returned to North Carolina to face charges.

Ostwalt is serving a 2.5 year sentence for felony breaking and entering and a parole violation. He was scheduled to be released in July of next year.