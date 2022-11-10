Nicole Is The Second Latest Hurricane To Make Landfall In U.S. History

After making a rare November landfall as a category 1 hurricane, Nicole continues to weaken. Several states are seeing severe weather and as of Thursday afternoon, more than 300,000 homes and businesses were without power. Meanwhile, homes and collapsing into the ocean along Florida’s coast which is triggering evacuations.

This has been our most active November in the tropics since 2005. This is the second latest hurricane to make landfall in U.S. history. It is also the first time in 37 years that a hurricane has directly hit the U.S. in November.