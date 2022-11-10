One Person Hospitalized After Shooting In Northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is in the hospital after a shooting near University City Thursday, according to MEDIC.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a call for service for a gunshot wound in the 10900 block of University City Boulevard, which is near Harris Houston Road, around 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

First responders found one person shot on the scene. MEDIC says it took the victim to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if they have any suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.