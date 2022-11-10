Two Chesterfield County Inmates Escape from Detention Center

1/2 Harold Bryant Jr.

2/2 Austin Drake



CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Deputies are actively searching for two men they say escaped from a South Carolina jail.

Harold Bryant Jr., 26, and Austin Drake, 25, left the Chesterfield County Detention Center early Thursday morning. Bryant is 6’2 with brown hair and Drake is 6 feet tall with brown hair and green eyes.

We are told the South Carolina Law Enforcement Divison is assisting with the search.

Anyone that has seen them is asked to contact Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 843-287-0235.