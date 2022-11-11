Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever Hits Theaters today

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever is in theaters today. The film is more than just a sequel. For movie makers and some fans, it’s a detailed, cultural and personal tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the original Black Panther who died of colon cancer in 2020.

There has been a lot of speculation about how the sequel would deal with Boseman’s death. There is no footage of him in the movie, but there is a picture that turns up in one scene. The producers say this was done out of respect. Theaters are selling out of tickets. You will likely have to check several movie theaters to find one with available tickets.