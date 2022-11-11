Crazy Video: 5-Foot Alligator Found Inside Massive Burmese Python

EVERGLADES, Fla. – WARNING: Some may find video above disturbing.

A whole alligator was found inside a huge Burmese python in Florida. The python was found in the Florida Everglades then turned over to the research lab.

The video was shared by geoscientist, Rosie Moore on Instagram. She wrote, “The Burmese python (Python molurus bivittatus) is one of the largest snakes in the world (up to 20+ft). This particular Python was roughly 18 ft, and had consumed a 5ft alligator.”

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, “Burmese pythons are not native to Florida and are considered and invasive species due to their impacts to native wildlife.” They go on to add, “Burmese pythons are not protected in Florida except by anti-cruelty law and can be humanely killed on private property with landowner permission.”