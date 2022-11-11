Troopers: 13-Year-Old Killed In Accident on I-485 Outer near Pineville

(UPDATE: 11/11/22)

The North Carolina Highway Patrol tells WCCB the victim in a deadly accident on I-485 near Pineville was 13-years-old. Troopers say a black suv traveling on the 485 on ramp from I-77 was attempting to merge on to 485 and lost control. The car ran off the road to the left and overturned. The suv was then struck by a FedEx truck. Four people in the SUV were transported to Atrium but the 13-year-old died at the scene. The FedEx driver was transported to Atrium Health Pineville with minor injuries.

Traffic was backed up for several hours while law enforcement worked to clear the scene.

This crash remains under investigation. We will update as more details become available.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medic confirms one person has died and three others have injuries after an accident on I-485 in south Charlotte.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Thursday. Drivers are being asked to avoid 485 outer at 77 South near Pineville while officials investigate.

At this time, there is no word what led to the accident.

This story is developing.